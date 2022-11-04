Pats trade longest-serving member Dubinsky to Prince George

The Regina Pats have traded veteran forward Cole Dubinsky to the Prince George Cougars.

In exchange, the Pats receive 17-year-old Zackary Shantz and a 2023 third-round draft pick.

A veteran of 203 regular season games all with the Pats, Dubinsky, who will be 20 on Dec. 4, has two goals and five assists in 11 games so far this season.

He is coming off a career season last year that saw him score 20 goals and 29 assists in 61 games.

He was also named an alternate captain prior to the start of the year.