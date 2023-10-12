Pats trade veteran defenceman Layton Feist to Spokane for fellow d-man, draft picks

Following the departure of Zach Stringer earlier in the week, the Regina Pats have parted ways with another long-serving member trading defenceman Layton Feist to Spokane.

Coming to the Pats is 19-year-old defenceman Jaren Brinson, a third-round draft pick in 2024 and a second-round pick in 2025.

Feist, 19, was drafted 17th overall by the Pats in 2019. He played 164 regular season games for the team, picking up 59 points.

Brinson meanwhile comes to the team with 146 career Western Hockey League games under his belt over four seasons split between Winnipeg, Prince George and Spokane.

Last season the Airdrie, Alta. product picked up three goals and seven assists in 68 games.

The Pats are coming off a 5-4 win over the Calgary Hitmen at the Brandt Centre Wednesday night. They’ll continue a three game homestand Friday night against Red Deer and Saturday night against Lethbridge.

The team is also offering 20 per cent off gold and silver tickets if buying for both games.