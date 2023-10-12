Regina

    • Pats trade veteran defenceman Layton Feist to Spokane for fellow d-man, draft picks

    Following the departure of Zach Stringer earlier in the week, the Regina Pats have parted ways with another long-serving member trading defenceman Layton Feist to Spokane.

    Coming to the Pats is 19-year-old defenceman Jaren Brinson, a third-round draft pick in 2024 and a second-round pick in 2025.

    Feist, 19, was drafted 17th overall by the Pats in 2019. He played 164 regular season games for the team, picking up 59 points.

    Brinson meanwhile comes to the team with 146 career Western Hockey League games under his belt over four seasons split between Winnipeg, Prince George and Spokane.

    Last season the Airdrie, Alta. product picked up three goals and seven assists in 68 games.

    The Pats are coming off a 5-4 win over the Calgary Hitmen at the Brandt Centre Wednesday night. They’ll continue a three game homestand Friday night against Red Deer and Saturday night against Lethbridge.

    The team is also offering 20 per cent off gold and silver tickets if buying for both games.

    Warning: Graphic

    Warning: Graphic Israel releases horrific images of slain children after Hamas attack

    Israel's government showed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO defence ministers graphic images of dead children and civilians on Thursday, saying they were killed by Palestinian group Hamas as it builds support for its response.

    First two military evacuation flights airlift Canadians out of Israel

    The first two Canadian Armed Forces evacuation flights left Israel Thursday airlifting an estimated 281 Canadian citizens and their families out of the country, with more trips to Athens planned in the days ahead. Departing from the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, two military CC-150 Airbus Polaris have been seconded for this endeavour.

