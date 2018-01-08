The Regina Pats have added Tampa Bay Lightning prospect defenceman Libor Hajek to their roster in a trade with the Saskatoon Blades.

In exchange, the Pats send 19-year-old defenceman Dawson Davidson, prospect forward Tristen Robins and a first round pick in 2019 to Saskatoon.

Hajek is expected to bring more strength to the Pats blue line. The 6’2”, 210-pound product from Smrcek, Czech Republic is playing in his 19-year-old season in the WHL, and has recorded eight goals and has 17 assists for 25 points in 33 games this year.

“We are really excited to add Libor to our club,” said Pats Head Coach and GM John Paddock in a release. “He is among the best defencemen in our league and will be a big part of our team going forward.”

Hajek was drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second round, 37th overall, of the 2016 NHL Draft, and most recently represented the Czech Republic at the World Junior Hockey Championships where he had a goal and seven assists in seven games.

The Pats got Davidson from Kamloops in December 2016. The Moosomin product has recorded nine goals and 37 points in 83 games with Regina.

Robins is currently playing at the Rink Hockey Academy where he has 10 goals and 22 points in 17 games.

Regina returns to the ice on Wednesday when they host the Edmonton Oil Kings.