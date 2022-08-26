Paws on patrol: Dogs playing important roles in workforce

Many pictures of furry friends were circulating on social media on Friday for International Dog Day.

While dogs are known as man’s best friend, they also have a vital part in the workforce.

Canines are used to improve mental health, catch criminals, aid in search and rescue, among other important roles.

St. John Ambulance (SJA) has run a therapy dog program for 35 years at a national level, and 15 years provincially.

“Our dogs spread a tremendous amount of love wherever they go, and in terms of mental health, they help relieve anxiety," said Lisa Schwann, community service director for SJA.

Schwann and her six-year-old dog Dexter are a team. They are one of 91 teams across Saskatchewan.

"All of our dogs aren't specifically trained to be therapy dogs, they are just wonderful dogs who are well trained and have amazing temperaments,” said Schwann.

For canines in the police force, many hours of training are crucial.

Training is about enhancing a dog’s natural instincts, according to RCMP Cpl. Craig Matatall.

"Their senses are so much better than ours, and that's what we harness and use to our advantage, to find things faster," he said.

Matatall said his partner Jaxx, a six-year-old German Shepard, is a multi-purpose dog.

"He's trained in every profile we do as a police dog, that's human scent tracking, searching,” Matatall said. “He searches from people, evidence, firearms and drugs."

The two are on call 24/7.

For search and rescue efforts in the water, there’s a specialized dog for that too.

Gusztav, a three-year-old Portuguese water dog, is a member of the Amphibious Response Support Unit One (ARSU).

"He will swim out, make contact with a victim and swim back,” said head of the ARSU John Maczko. “The victim may grab hold of one of the special grab handles on his floatation device”

Gusztav would then swim back to his handler Maczko, someone he shares a special bond with.

"We spend almost a full 24 hours together,” he said. “They are still part of your life, there's no disconnect.”