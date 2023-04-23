Pedestrian collision in cathedral area under investigation: Regina police

An investigation is underway following a serious collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Regina's Cathedral neighbourhood.

According to the Regina Police Service (RPS), the collision was reported at around 1:10 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of 13th Avenue and Garnet Street.

For several hours, police shut down the east and westbound lanes of 13th Avenue between Cameron and Athol Street as the investigation was underway.

The public was asked to avoid the area.

As of 7 a.m. Sunday morning, traffic restrictions were lifted, RPS said.

The investigation is still ongoing. Police ask anyone with information that might assist the investigation to contact RPS or Crime Stoppers.

No other details of the incident were provided by police.