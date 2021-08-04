REGINA -- A pedestrian died after being struck by a train near the Albert Street overpass early on Sunday morning, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).

RPS said it received a report from Canadian Pacific Railway around 3 a.m., stating that an eastbound train had struck a pedestrian.

Police responded to the scene just east of the overpass and located a man. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The coroner is assisting with the investigation.

Police have identified the victim as a 56-year-old man but will not be releasing his name. His next of kin have been notified.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).