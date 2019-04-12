

CTV Regina





A pedestrian has died after she was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Dewdney Avenue and Lewvan Drive early Friday morning.

Police were called to the crash around 12:15 a.m. According to police, a 64-year-old woman was hit in the intersection. She was taken to hospital, where she died around 11:15 a.m. Friday.

Next of kin have been notified, police say.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.