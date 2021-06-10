REGINA -- A pedestrian involved in a collision with a semi truck in Regina has died.

The collision occurred around 10:48 a.m. May 31 in the intersection of Prince of Wales Drive and Victoria Avenue East.

According to police, the 68-year-old woman was taken to hospital by EMS. Police were not able to provide an update on her condition until June 10.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to reach out to Regina police or Crime Stoppers.