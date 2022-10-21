Pedestrian injured after being hit by vehicle in Regina

A pedestrian was injured after being hit by a vehicle early Friday morning.

Officers were called to a motor vehicle incident on Broad Street near 7th Avenue North around 6:50 a.m. for a report that a truck had hit a pedestrian, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

A 42-year-old woman, who was laying on the road when police arrived, was taken to hospital by EMS for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck, a 20-year-old man, remained on scene.

Police say an investigation is underway but no criminal charges have been laid in the incident.