REGINA -- A person is in hospital with minor injuries after being struck by a Regina Transit bus on Monday night, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).

In a release, RPS said it was dispatched to Parliament Avenue and Rae Street around 9 p.m., for a reported collision.

Following investigation, police say the bus was heading southbound on Rae Street and turned east onto Parliament Avenue. The pedestrian was struck while crossing Parliament Avenue.

The person was taken to the Regina General Hospital by EMS for treatment of their minor injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPPS).