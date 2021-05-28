REGINA -- A man was sent to hospital after being struck by a Regina Police Service (RPS) vehicle while crossing the street, early on Friday morning.

In a news release, RPS said it was dispatched to the area of 4th Avenue and Robinson Street around 12:46 a.m.

Following initial investigation, police believe the pedestrian was crossing 4th Avenue and was struck by a covert police vehicle operated by an RPS member.

The man suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by EMS. Police say he is now in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).