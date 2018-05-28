

CTV Regina





The RCMP has confirmed that a man was killed after a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Highway 1 near Pense on Monday afternoon.

Police say the collision happened about two kilometres west of the Pense turnoff in the eastbound lanes. The male pedestrian was confirmed dead at the scene.

STARS was called out to the crash around 4:30 p.m.

The eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway will be closed for several hours while police investigate the crash.

Motorists should expect delays.