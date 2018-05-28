Pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 1 near Pense
Emergency crews respond to a collision involving a pedestrian on Highway 1 near Pense on May 28, 2018 (Taylor Rattray / CTV Regina)
CTV Regina
Published Monday, May 28, 2018 5:21PM CST
Last Updated Monday, May 28, 2018 5:41PM CST
The RCMP has confirmed that a man was killed after a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Highway 1 near Pense on Monday afternoon.
Police say the collision happened about two kilometres west of the Pense turnoff in the eastbound lanes. The male pedestrian was confirmed dead at the scene.
STARS was called out to the crash around 4:30 p.m.
The eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway will be closed for several hours while police investigate the crash.
Motorists should expect delays.