Pedestrian killed on Trans-Canada Highway near Mortlach, Sask.

RCMP say a man walking along the Trans-Canada Highway near Mortlach, Sask. Sunday night was hit and killed by a vehicle.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 10 p.m. where investigations determined the man had been hit by a vehicle.

EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene, RCMP said, adding the driver of the vehicle remained at the site of the collision.

RCMP said they are working to confirm the man’s identity, adding no further details can be provided at this time.

The westbound lanes of Highway 1 were closed at the scene but have been reopened, RCMP said.

Mortlach, Sask. is about 113 kilometres west of Regina.