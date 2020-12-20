REGINA -- A pedestrian at Ring Road and Wascana Parkway suffered serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning according to the Regina Police Service.

Police say it happened around 1:05 a.m. Saturday. Initial investigation indicated a man was crossing Ring Road when he was hit.

The man was taken to hospital by Emergency Medical Services (EMS) as a result of his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.