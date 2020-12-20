Advertisement
Pedestrian seriously injured by vehicle Saturday morning: RPS
Published Sunday, December 20, 2020 11:01AM CST
Regina Police Service headquarters. (File image)
REGINA -- A pedestrian at Ring Road and Wascana Parkway suffered serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning according to the Regina Police Service.
Police say it happened around 1:05 a.m. Saturday. Initial investigation indicated a man was crossing Ring Road when he was hit.
The man was taken to hospital by Emergency Medical Services (EMS) as a result of his injuries.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.