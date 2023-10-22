Regina

    • Pedestrian seriously injured in collision with vehicle, Regina police say

    Police on scene of a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle on Saskatchewan Drive on Oct. 22, 2023. (Donovan Maess/CTV News) Police on scene of a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle on Saskatchewan Drive on Oct. 22, 2023. (Donovan Maess/CTV News)

    A pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision with a vehicle Sunday night on Saskatchewan Drive.

    After being closed, Saskatchewan Drive is open once again between Angus Street and Robinson Street, a Regina police news release said.

    The pedestrian involved in the collision is in stable condition, according to police.

    Regina police said then investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact them or Crime Stoppers

