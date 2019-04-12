

CTV Regina





Police say a pedestrian suffered serious injuries in a collision at the intersection of Dewdney Avenue and Lewvan Drive just after midnight on Friday.

Officers were called to the intersection around 12:15 a.m.

The pedestrian, a 64-year-old woman, was taken to hospital by EMS. The driver wasn’t injured.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.