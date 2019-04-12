Pedestrian seriously injured in Friday morning crash
CTV Regina
Published Friday, April 12, 2019 9:26AM CST
Police say a pedestrian suffered serious injuries in a collision at the intersection of Dewdney Avenue and Lewvan Drive just after midnight on Friday.
Officers were called to the intersection around 12:15 a.m.
The pedestrian, a 64-year-old woman, was taken to hospital by EMS. The driver wasn’t injured.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.