A pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit and run early Thursday morning.

Police were called to the intersection of Seventh Avenue and Robinson Street around 1 a.m. after reports of a collision involving a pedestrian. According to police, the 23-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police believe the man was walking eastbound on Seventh Avenue when he was hit by a vehicle driving southbound on Robinson Street. The vehicle then fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.