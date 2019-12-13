REGINA -- A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being involved in a collision with a motor vehicle on Ring Road Friday night.

Around 8:12 p.m. police were dispatched to the westbound lanes of Ring Road between the Arcola Ave. and Wascana Parkway exits. There, they found the pedestrian with serious injuries who was transported to hospital by EMS.

The affected lanes remained closed as of 9:30 p.m. Friday and police advise drivers the entrances onto Ring Road are also blocked at Arcola and Assiniboine Ave.

Anyone looking to access Ring Road heading west is asked to go to the Wascana Parkway entrance or any entrance further west.

Collision analysts are on scene to assist with the ongoing investigation.