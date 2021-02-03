REGINA -- The south-bound lanes of Broad Street between 15th Avenue and College Avenue were shut down on Wednesday afternoon after a bus collided with a pedestrian, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area while the collision scene is closed off. The first call about the incident was received by RPS just before 2 p.m.

No further information is available at this time.

Police said additional details will be released once it has been gathered and recorded.