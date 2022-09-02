Peepeekisis Cree Nation purchases Temple Gardens Hotel and Spa in Moose Jaw

Peepeekisis Cree Nation is now the official owner of Temple Gardens Hotel and Spa in Moose Jaw.

The First Nation said it worked on finalizing a deal to purchase the downtown hotel for nearly a year. The sale was made official at midnight on Sept. 1.

Peepeekisis Chief Frank Deiter confirmed the sale will not affect the employment of current hotel and spa staff. The First Nation has hired a new management company that specializes in hotel management.

Peepeekisis now owns the hotel, mineral spa, three parking lots, the walkway between the hotel and Casino Moose Jaw, and a part of the building where the casino is located.

A key handover will take place in the near future.

More details to come…