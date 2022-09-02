Peepeekisis Cree Nation purchases Temple Gardens Hotel and Spa in Moose Jaw

The Peepeekisis Cree Nation sign is seen in this undated image. (CTV News) The Peepeekisis Cree Nation sign is seen in this undated image. (CTV News)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

  • Man who threatened another man with syringe arrested in Nanaimo

    Nanaimo police say a man has been arrested after he allegedly robbed another man outside a local ATM while wielding a loaded syringe about a month ago. Police say a man was withdrawing cash from an ATM outside the TD Bank on Nicol Street on Aug. 6 when another man approached him.

  • Unions representing 60,000 B.C. health-care workers reach tentative contract deal

    The union representing the majority of 60,000 hospital and long-term care workers in British Columbia says a tentative agreement has been reached with the Hospital Employers Association of B.C. after 65 days of contract negotiations. The Hospital Employees' Union says the three-year deal includes “significant compensation improvements” and “measures to tackle serious staffing shortages and worker burnout.”

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener