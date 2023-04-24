Peepeekisis opens the doors to new on-reserve gas station

A new development promises to serve not just the communities within File Hills, but also those in the Peepeekisis area.

Peepeekisis Cree Nation unveiled the new “Buffalo Hill Gas & Convenience Store” Monday. The business opened over the weekend.

Peepeekisis Headman Allan Bird said the development promises to increase economic activity in the area.

“We wanted this, we wanted something for our people … we wanted to help, we wanted to give back,” Bird said to dozens in attendance.

The location in which the business is on has a past history as well.

“Our hill, we all know the hill — our history,” said Bird.

The “Hill” was a gathering place later on in its existence, but prior to, was the location for the old day school on reserve.

Later on, it became a place for powwows, Indian Horse racing, and other recreational activities.

Canco was grateful that they were given the chance to create change.

“We are not just here to do business, but build relation, and a long time relation … we are here to serve the community, and we will stand next to you,” said manager Rachit Lamba.

The gas and convenience store is the first unveiling of a portion of the new Governance Centre on Peepeekisis, which is set to have its grand opening in the beginning of June.