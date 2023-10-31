Pellet gun used in downtown firearms incident, Moose Jaw police say

The Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) confirmed Tuesday that an airgun capable of firing pellets was used in a previously reported firearms incident in a business in the city’s downtown core.

An altercation between an 18-year-old suspect and the victim began at around 3:40 p.m. Monday near the corner of Main Street North and the 0 block of Fairford Street East, according to MJPS.

The fight then spilled into a nearby business – which saw the victim receive several facial wounds from an airgun capable of shooting pellets, police explained.

The victim was taken to hospital for their non-life threatening injuries.

The 18-year-old faces two charges including discharging an airgun with the intent to wound and carrying a weapon for a dangerous purpose to the public peace.

The accused was remanded into custody and is set to appear in provincial court on Wednesday.