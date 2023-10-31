Pellet gun used in firearms incident at Casino Moose Jaw

The Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) confirmed Tuesday that an airgun capable of firing pellets was used in a previously reported firearms incident in the city’s downtown core.

An altercation between an 18-year-old suspect and the victim began at around 3:40 p.m. Monday near the corner of Main Street North and the 0 block of Fairford Street East, according to MJPS.

The fight then spilled into a nearby business – which saw the victim receive several facial wounds from an airgun capable of shooting pellets, police explained.

The victim was taken to hospital for their non-life threatening injuries.

In a statement Wednesday, Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan confirmed that the incident occured inside Casino Moose Jaw.

"The casino closed for the remainder of the day while Moose Jaw Police continued their on-site investigation," the statement read. "We thank the Moose Jaw Police Service for their prompt response to this incident."

The casino reopened at 9 a.m. the next morning.

The 18-year-old accused faces two charges including discharging an airgun with the intent to wound and carrying a weapon for a dangerous purpose to the public peace.

The accused was remanded into custody and is set to appear in provincial court on Nov. 1.