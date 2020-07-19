REGINA -- Cori Bowman spends lots of time cleaning alleys, maintaining the Art Park and stocking outdoor pantries in Regina’s Heritage neighbourhood.

The work is part of Bowman’s new job as the neighbourhood steward for the Heritage Community Association.

“I think this is really important. I’m serving people that are underserviced in general,” Bowman said. “At Art Park, people spend lots of there day here, and they come and get food here, so I think keeping it as clean as possible is really important, because they deserve it too.”

Bowman, who began the role earlier this summer, helps keep the community clean and ensures people are connected.

On most days, Bowman picks up garbage, removes weeds, trims trees and re-stocks the pantry in Art Park.

On other days, Bowman will design and deliver flyers or package food boxes.

“People are always super welcoming and happy when they see me cleaning up,” Bowman said. “Sometimes they will ask for the time or for water, and I’ll give it to them if I have it.

“People are just really kind. There haven’t been any negative reactions.”

Shayna Stock, the executive director with the Heritage Community Association, said it’s been nice for people to see a friendly face on a daily basis.

“It’s important having people on the streets and have the community members feel safe and welcome here,” Stock said.

With COVID-19, Stock said, more people are staying home and leaving more garbage in the alleyways.

She said having someone like Bowman is crucial, because they can help on a daily basis.

“Our annual cleanups are great in getting volunteers out and making them feel good for the day, but in a week or two, things pile up again,” Stock said. “Having someone out there on a day-to-day basis is really good.”

Stock said she hopes Bowman’s work will inspire people in the community to maintain their spaces.

“One person won’t be able to cover this neighbourhood in two months,” she said. “It’s less overwhelming when we can all work on it together.”