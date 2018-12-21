

Christmas is only days away and thousands of Canadians are heading out for the holidays.

Some are going home and others are off to exotic destinations. The Olsen family is doing a bit of both — they’re heading to Calgary for Christmas before hopping across the pond to England.

“We have family in Calgary, so we’re going to spend Christmas with them,” Chance Olsen said. “My dad and grandma live there, and my cousin is playing hockey in Nottingham.”

While some are on the way out, others are on the receiving end of the busy travel day waiting for their loved ones to arrive.

Not everyone is taking the air. Instead, some are hitting the road.

“Leading up to Christmas, you do have a lot more travel on the highway, so it is common that we see much more traffic this time of year and leading up to any holiday,” said Fred Antunes, deputy minister of highways and infrastructure.

The Regina Airport Authority reminds anyone with plans to fly out this holiday season should arrive about an hour and half before their scheduled departure.

“Sometimes it’s nice and quiet during security, other times you (get) long lines,” Regina Airport Authority CEO James Bogusz said. “Ninety minutes will give you plenty of time to check your bag, grab a coffee if you’d like, but breeze through security with very low stress.”

The Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure also suggests checking conditions before heading out on the roads.

“We monitor the highways on a 24-hour basis usually, but we have updates periodically throughout the day,” Antunes said. “That way you’re aware of what the road conditions are so that you’re prepared.”

Both the highways ministry and the airport say they’ll keep a close eye on conditions and will have crews ready to adapt to any changes.