REGINA -- Regina Public Schools says it was informed on Sunday that a person at Lakeview School has tested positive for COVID-19.

The person had no close contacts at the school, the school board said, adding that Lakeview School will remain open. Letters have been sent out to all families at the school.

If there are any close contacts determined, they will be contacted directly by public health. A close contact is someone who has been within two metres of someone for a cumulative 15 minutes.