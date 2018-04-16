Person with gun robs Regina business on Sunday night
(File photo)
CTV Regina
Published Monday, April 16, 2018 8:09AM CST
Police say they are looking for help from the public to find a suspect after a robbery with a gun at a business on the 2100 block of Victoria Avenue East on Sunday night.
A person with a handgun entered the business shortly before midnight with a gun and escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police have not released a description of the suspect or even indicated whether they are looking for a man or a woman.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.