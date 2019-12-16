REGINA -- The Better Business Bureau of Saskatchewan is warning consumers who are shopping online for a pet.

Fake pet and puppy scams are on the rise, the bureau says.

According to BBB, reports of scams involving online pet sales have increased 39 per cent since 2017.

“Scammers love to try to take advantage of people when they are in high emotion situations,” says Karen Smith, CEO of BBB serving Saskatchewan. “The excitement of buying a new pet can cloud good judgment, and victims can be hurt financially and emotionally when they realize they have lost their money along with hopes for a new pet.”

The BBB says that when you inquire about a pet to a scammer, they will request the customer wire them money through a service like Western Union or Moneygram. Unexpected problems will likely arise that will cost the customer money. For example, the scammer may say that the airline requires a specific crate, or requires expensive insurance. All of this will have to be pre-paid by the customer. In many cases a pet never arrives.

The BBB recommends inspecting the pet in person and doing online research about the breed and prices before sending money to a seller.

Scams can be reported here.