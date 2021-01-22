REGINA -- Thousands of parents and hockey supporters in Saskatchewan have signed a petition asking the provincial government to ease COVID-19 restrictions for youth sports.

The petition, which was started four months ago, has over 10,000 signatures asking Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe to allow Saskatchewan hockey leagues to compete.

It was updated to reflect last week’s message from the Business Response Unit that restrictions will be in place until the end of March.

“We are calling on Premier Scott Moe to facilitate a return to hockey in February,” the petition reads.

Premier Scott Moe addressed the petition earlier this week, saying adults need to be more responsible in order for the province to open up more opportunities for children.

“Enough is enough. It’s time for us to start enforcing those that are not following those measures,” Moe said, during a press conference Tuesday. “We have kids in community after community across this province that are making the sacrifice, it’s time for all of us as adults to make the same sacrifice.”

While the petition was started by “Saskatchewan Hockey,” Saskatchewan Hockey Association general manager Kelly McClintock said the provincial organization is not associated with the online petition.

However, McClintock added he would like to see some restrictions eased.

“I wouldn’t mind if right now we could just go back to practicing as a full team just like we did at the start of the year, that would alleviate a lot of frustration,” McClintock said.

Current restrictions allow for a maximum of eight athletes under the age of 18 to train while maintaining physical distance.