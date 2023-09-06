PG or 14A, Sask. looking for feedback on current film rating system

The provincial government wants to know if moviegoers in Saskatchewan are satisfied with the current film classification system.

Movies are currently assessed for age appropriateness under a system that hasn’t changed in nearly 30 years, the province is now reviewing that system.

Typically, movies are assigned a letter or a number like G, 14A or R. The provincial government is reviewing whether this provides consumers with enough information to make an informed choice.

“The Film Classification Act and Regulations has been in place for quite some time and you know there has been some fairly significant changes in the industry,” Denny Huyghebaert, executive director consumer protection division said.

Huyghebaert said the province doesn’t have any specific changes in mind, but is looking to the public to see if the current system is still meeting their needs and expectations.

Ontario recently moved away from age-based classification to a system that provides a list of film content. Saskatchewan is seeking advice on whether it should follow suit or leave things as they are.

“So our consultation paper is open until the end of September as posted on our website at fcaa.gov.sk.ca and certainly, we encourage all consumers, people from the public and industry participants to submit their thoughts,” Huyghebaert said.

Saskatchewan currently adopts British Columbia’s classifications. Any changes would have to be done in tandem with that province or a new partnership struck with another jurisdiction like Ontario.