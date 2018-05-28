

The government says phase two of the Regina Bypass is moving along according to plan.

The second part of the bypass project began back in 2015. Phase one construction wrapped up last October, moving construction to west of the Queen City. Bypass work is now broken up between eight sites.

According to officials, the dry conditions have been good for construction.

“There’s still a lot of season left and we don’t know what the weather is going to bring,” said structures manager Darryl Trap. “We’re hopeful that the weather will hold so we can finish on time.”

Sites in phase two vary between 35 and 75 per cent complete. The complete project has a scheduled completion date of fall 2019.

“We’re very pleased,” said Brent Miller with the Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure. “It’s progressing nicely. We finished phase one back in October and things are progressing really well so far on phase two.”

Officials say there will be continue to be detours at sites west and south of the city for the remainder of the project.

Based on a report by CTV Regina's Josh Diaz