REGINA -- Saskatchewan Government Insurance has hired a new company to handle photo speed enforcement in the province, and some of the cameras have since moved.

The contract with Conduent Incorporated, located in New Jersey, expired this month, and Redflex Traffic Systems Canada Limited, located in British Columbia, was brought on for a five-year deal for about $3.7 million.

The photo radar pilot project started in 2014 and was made permanent in September 2018. The two-year pilot project cost $4.5 million, with a yearly cost of $2.4 million after that pilot project expired. The new contract will cost $3.7 million over the next five years, according to SGI.

Spokesperson Tyler McMurchy said SGI chose the B.C.-based company because no Saskatchewan companies were available for tender.

There are now nine cameras in use around the province. The cameras move to different sites. One camera services five sites along Ring Road. The same goes for Circle Drive in Saskatoon. Two cameras are shared between five Regina school zone spots. One camera each for Saskatoon and Moose Jaw school zones, and Highway 1 near Moose Jaw has two cameras and two sites.

Highway 41 near Wakaw has one camera with two sites. The camera near Wakaw began operating on January 24, with a 3-month warning period.

The cameras that were on Highway 1 East between Pilot Butte and White City, as well as Highway 12 at Martensville, are no longer at those locations.

SGI says it puts the cameras in areas with a high-risk, high-collision and high-volume of vulnerable pedestrians.

Cameras run 24/7 on the high-speed roadways, while cameras in school zones run during school zone hours.

Twenty-five per cent of the revenue from tickets in municipal locations goes to the General Revenue Fund and SGI is reimbursed for cost recovery out of the remaining 75 per cent.

Any remaining revenue is split between the municipality and the Provincial Traffic Safety Fund, and the city must use it for traffic safety initiatives. Remaining revenue from highway locations go to the Provincial Traffic Safety Fund.

Any communities wanting speed cameras installed can request one to be brought to their location. Municipalities can also apply for a grant from the Provincial Traffic Safety Fund to enhance traffic safety. The safety grant is made up of revenue from photo radar tickets.