REGINA -- Rainbow floats and vehicles took to the streets of Regina on Saturday, for a later-than-usual Queen City Pride Parade.

The Pride festival was postponed back in April due to COVID-19, and instead took place from August 30 to September 5.

“We made the decision to postpone because we knew it was important for us to have some form of pride celebration at some point this year,” Dan Shier, a co-chair with Queen City Pride, said.

“We worked really hard and we worked with the Saskatchewan Health Authority to make sure we could do a safer pride parade this year.”

The parade was different this year with limited participants. Only essential participants in vehicles and floats were allowed, no walking groups were permitted.

Organizers call the parade their signature event and were happy to find a way to keep the tradition going in 2020.

“We thought it was important to still be able to represent our community,” Shier said. "Even though we had to have a smaller parade with fewer people in it, we made sure we prioritized our community organizations and members of our communities so the pride parade is still representative of our community.”

The event was also live streamed online to give more people the opportunity to participate.

There will be a Pride sidewalk repainting on 13 Ave. on Sunday.