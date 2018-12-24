

A modern take on the Christmas classic ‘You’re a Mean One Mr. Grinch,” created by students from the Piapot First Nation has gone viral.

For their annual Christmas concert students from Piapot school sung a new version of the song, with some Indigenous elements.

Educational Assistant Everet Sayer wrote the song and filmed the students performing the new version. He posted the video of the performance to Facebook and as of Monday, the video has been viewed more than 188,000 times. He says that this is the first time some of the students sang a traditional indigenous style song.

“It’s much more than just a song,” said Sayer. “It’s really deep rooted. [It] helps them with their self-esteem, confidence, lets them know anybody can do it. And not just them, paving the way for all youth.”

The students say that it was fun learning the song, but it was still nerve wracking for grade seven student Kassie McNab.

“I hope we don’t mess up,” said McNab. “I was really nervous, I guess all of us were nervous."

Based on a report by Creeson Agecoutay

You can check out the full video below.