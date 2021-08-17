REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders’ all-star receiver Shaq Evans is out six to eight weeks with a broken ankle, meaning others will have to step up in his absence. Luckily, there’s a Regina product waiting in the wings.

Evans injured himself while blocking during Saturday night’s 30-8 win over the visiting Hamilton Tigercats. Canadian Mitchell Picton quickly proved he’s ready to step in, scoring his first CFL touchdown during the game.

“It’s something that I’ve definitely went over in my head and visualized many times,” Picton said at practice on Monday. “To have that come to fruition is obviously very cool.”

Picton was selected 37th overall in the 2017 CFL draft, then spent almost three seasons on the Riders practice roster. The wide receiver suited up for two games in 2019, but didn’t catch any balls. However, the Picton never doubted that he’d find the end zone.

“This was the expectation, this is what I thought I could do and I know that I could play at this level,” Picton said.

Picton’s family, including his father Derek, attended the game against Hamilton and witnessed his catch in the end zone.

“(I) doubted the opportunity may come, questioned it, was worried about it, but never doubted Mitch,” Derek said. “It would be up near the top. He’s won some championships, been part of teams that have done some really cool things but that was a very exciting moment for everyone.”

Picton graduated from the University of Regina as the Rams’ all-time leader in touchdown receptions. It wasn’t his first time finding the end zone at Mosaic stadium, as he caught touchdowns there in 2016 and 2017. However, the atmosphere was a little different.

“This one was a little bit louder, crowds a little bit bigger,” Picton said.

The 26-year-old grew up believing he could play in the CFL. He watched former Rider nationals Andy Fantuz, Chris Getzlaf and eventual teammate Rob Bagg suit up for the green and white. Picton said he now recognizes that he can also be an idol for the next generation.

“It’s something that I’m definitely proud of and a job that I take very seriously,” Picton said. “I’ve had young kids reach out to me over the last couple of days, kids that I’ve trained and kids that have watched me play, so I’ve actually thought of that.”

Riders’ head coach Craig Dickenson said he believes products from Saskatchewan have more grit when the chips are down.

“Those days when it’s a little bit of a grind, I think the guys that are from Saskatchewan and specifically Regina, it means a little more for them. I think they don’t necessarily take it for granted that they’re playing for the Riders,” Dickenson said.

“I’m at that destination where I wanted to get to,” Picton said. “Now there’s a lot of work left ahead of me to stay where I’m at.”