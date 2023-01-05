'Pieces to a puzzle': Tips down, seizures up for Regina Crime Stoppers

According to the Regina Crime Stoppers (RCS) annual statistics report for 2022, the organization received less anonymous tips than in 2021 but seized or recovered more property, cash or drugs than the previous year.

Overall in the city, tips decreased slightly from 888 in 2021 to 715 in 2022. Regina Police Chief Evan Bray said tip numbers year-to-year fluctuates based on the types of crime being investigated.

“There is no defined connection between the number of crimes in the community and the number of tips that are called in, and between the number of tips and the number of arrests we make,” he said. “We saw a decrease in the number of tips during COVID, but going back to 2018, we saw the start of a significant increase.”

Although tips were down in 2022, the total value of property, drugs and cash seized or recovered was up significantly.

RCS said although their line saw fewer tips, the result of the tips and concluded cases saw nearly a 300 per cent increase in recovered contraband.

“It just depends on the quality of the information that is received and if those tips can be investigated,” said Amanda Halderman, president of RCS.

Crime Stoppers prides itself on having gained the trust of the community over the last 38 years.

The success has been sustained because of its ability to keep tippers anonymous.

“The second that Crime Stoppers burns one of its anonymous informants, the whole program is shot,” said Chief Bray. “The foundation of the program is built on the fact that you can call in to report a crime and the number one guarantee is your tip is anonymous.”

Regina Crime Stoppers is an organization run by volunteers, generally working with a limited budget created by fundraising.

“We want to continue our outreach efforts with the community so they understand how this is a very safe way contact the police,” said Halderman.

“Crime Stoppers is not part of the Regina Police Service,” he said. “Regina Crime Stoppers is a standalone entity that absolutely impacts safety in our community.”

Mayor Sandra Masters thanked RCS and the community for their additions in keeping Regina safe.

“As for tips, keep them coming,” she said. “The work [RCS] does really matters. It allows police more resources to do their job.”

Individuals who have information that will assist investigators are encouraged to call Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Regina Crime Stoppers may pay cash rewards up to $2,000 for information pertaining to any crime, which leads to the identity or arrest of individuals involved.

Calls or submissions are not traced or recorded and callers do not have identify themselves. Regina Crime Stoppers guarantees your anonymity and you will never be asked to identify yourself or testify in court.

“It’s about putting together the pieces of the puzzle,” said Bray. “You can spend hours looking for one piece, but once you get it, 20 other pieces fall into place. Crime Stoppers can be very instrumental in progressing an investigation.”