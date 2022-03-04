Pierre Poilievre holding Conservative Party leadership campaign event in Regina

Pierre Poilievre will be speaking in Regina on Friday morning as part of his campaign to become the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.

The Ottawa-area MP is scheduled to deliver a speech and hold a press conference on energy policy.

He will be speaking at Brandt Tractor Ltd. at 9 a.m. Another campaign event is scheduled on Friday evening.

Poilievre made a campaign stop in Saskatoon on Thursday where he promised to eliminate the federal carbon tax on gas, heat and groceries.

“Scrapping the carbon tax will reduce the cost of living and will mean small businesses will have more money to hire workers and provide affordable goods for their people,” Poilievre said.

The announcement is a part of his plan to curb inflation if her were to become prime minister.

Inflation in Canada rose to 5.1 per cent in January, surpassing five per cent for the first time in more than 30 years, according to Statistics Canada.

The Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate target to 0.5 per cent on Wednesday, in a bid to help fight inflation levels.

The Ottawa-area MP announced his intention to enter the party’s leadership in a video posted to social media in early February.

The Conservative Party will elect a new leader on Sept. 10. Candidates have until April 19 to enter the race.