A Pilot Butte home was destroyed in a fire that started early Sunday morning.

In a Facebook post, The Pilot Butte Fire Department said they responded to a house fire around 3:37 a.m. on Sunday. Crews were battling the blaze through the early morning hours and wrapped up around 7:30 a.m.

Two people were believed to be in the house at the time of the fire, but they escaped. No one was injured in the blaze, according to the fire department. Two vehicles were also damaged in the fire.

This story will be updated as more details become available.