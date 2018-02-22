

Work on the Pilot Butte overpass is nearly complete and the government says it’s ahead of schedule.

The overpass was supposed to open in October 2019. The opening date was moved up to October 2018 and now, it’s expected to open to traffic within the next couple of weeks. The government says the early opening is thanks to milder winter conditions allowing construction to continue.

The overpass features a diverging diamond interchange design. It’s the first built in Saskatchewan and only the second in Canada.

Information sessions about the overpass will be held by the end of the month at the Cornwall Centre and Pilot Butte Recreation Centre.