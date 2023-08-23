Pilot Butte residents voice concerns at public hearing for proposed compost site

After hearing concerns from a crowded room at a public hearing on Tuesday, the R.M. of Edenwold said it would take time before making a decision on an application that would place Regina’s new compost facility just northwest of Pilot Butte.

Pilot Butte’s mayor and town council strongly expressed opposition of the proposed location of the new dumping site, which is 1.6 kilometres northwest of the town, one of the province’s fastest growing municipalities.

“[The compost facility] is not a huge selling feature and it really concerns myself and our residents around what the financial burden has the potential to be and what will happen to our property values,” said Pilot Butte Mayor Peggy Chorney.

For months, residents have raised concerns over potential water contamination due to the proposed site resting on an aquifer. An increase in pests and rodents is another big concern, as well as traffic safety and congestion at a local intersection that drivers already consider dangerous.

The company responsible for the project, EverGen, attempted to ease any concerns at the public hearing. EverGen president Mischa Zajtmann outlined the company’s safeguards to protect the aquifer and control pests.

“I know that this is a contentious submission,” Zajtmann said.

“We’re going to stand by this project. We’re going to see this project through to the end and ensure that we’re operating at the highest levels of operational and environmental compliance.”

Greg Mallett, a long-time resident of Pilot Butte, presented the R.M. with a petition of 574 signatures of residents who oppose the proposed site.

“It is very clear in the minds of most of the people in this meeting that the risks far outweigh the benefits of a few tax dollars,” Mallett said.

Area-resident Shawna Burant, who lives just east of the proposed location, signed the petition.

She questioned why the compost facility cannot be located near the City of Regina landfill.

“They’re [the city] saying we’re going to divert all of this stuff out of the landfill, but they’re dropping it in our backyard,” Burant said.

“They are dropping it in a non-landfill location. How is that better?”

The R.M. of Edenwold declined an interview with CTV News.

In a statement, the R.M. said it would not make a decision on the discretionary use application at this time.

“Council requires time to consider the verbal submissions and to review all the written submissions. It is also worth noting that Administration is still waiting for additional engineered plans, responses from provincial agencies and provincial approvals such as the Ministry of Environment and the Water Security Agency,” the statement read.

CTV News reached out to the Ministry of Environment for comment. The ministry is working on a response.

Regina’s city manager has previously stated if the application is overturned, the city’s compost can be stored at the Regina landfill for the time being.