

CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan government has launched a pilot project aimed at promoting mental health awareness at five schools in the province.

The announcement was made on Wednesday at Greenall School in Balgonie.

The Mental Health Capacity Building project will be implemented at Dr. Martin LeBoldus Catholic High School in Regina, Hector Thiboutot School in Sandy Bay, North Battleford Comprehensive High School, John Paul II Collegiate in North Battleford and Greenall School.

The province says the project includes early detection of mental illness and mental health awareness for students, families and the community.

“Our goal with this pilot is to set students on a path to wellness by giving them access to the information and skills they need to better handle mental health and life issues,” Indian Head-Milestone MLA Don McMorris said in a media release on behalf of Health Minister Jim Reiter.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) will lead the Mental Health Capacity Building pilot project in conjunction with the Ministry of Health.

School divisions will be able to hire new staff using funds from the project, including a school co-ordinator and wellness promoter to run programming and connect students with resources.

The government has budgeted $1.2 million this year for the project, including $600,000 from the Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Funding Agreement.