REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Entertainment Expo has announced its first guest for Sask Expo Regina, American/Canadian actress Amy Jo Johnson.

Johnson played Kimberly Hart, also known as the Pink Ranger on “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” in the early 1990s.

She also starred as Julianna “Jules” Callaghan on CTV’s “Flashpoint” and played Julie Emrick in “Felicity”.

Johnson is the first guest announced for the 2020 Sask Expo, happening May 2 and 3 at Evraz Place.

More guests are expected to be announced in the lead up to the expo.