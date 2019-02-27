Pink Shirt Day started in 2007. Since then, it's become a worldwide campaign encouraging everyone to practice kindness.

“We bring awareness to bullying. (And) not just bullying, but building healthy relationships,” said Eddie Steele, a player with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

It's a movement close to Steele's heart. The Roughrider admits he was a bully in his younger years. He tells his story to prevent others from acting the way he did.

“Not every child in the room is suffering from bullying, because there could be some bullies in the room. And they need to hear the message as well. That you can change and this is a behaviour that is not acceptable,” Steele said.

Thirteen-year-old Alexia Couse has no trouble speaking to her classmates about the importance of Pink Shirt Day. She has never been bullied herself, but one of her close friends was cyberbullied for two years.

“I was one of his supports, and my other friend was also one of his supports,” said Couse, who is a student at Glen Elm Community School.

That support helped end the bullying. It was also an experience that led Couse to help organize her school's Pink Shirt Day.

“We are also hoping that everyone in this room will take at least one thing home with them, and understand what bullying is, and how they can fix it,” Couse said.

Pink Shirt Day in Regina was also full of laughs and smiles. At St. Angela Merici School , students showered their principal and vice-principal with silly string, to raise money for bullying prevention education.

“Bullying, we know it's been around for a long time, but it's important for us to make sure that we have schools that are safe, and that children feel that sense of belonging here,” said Brian Jeannot, vice-president at St. Angela Merici School.