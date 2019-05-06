Families of two men who died when a Cessna 180 float plane crashed into Peter Pond Lake sixty years ago were honoured inside the Saskatchewan Legislative Building on Monday,

"I hope you find peace, I wish you the very best. And god bless you all for your continued endurance and your suffering. And finally we have peace and closure,” NDP MLA Buckley Belanger said.

On Aug. 20, 1959, pilot Raymond Gran and conservation officer Harold Thompson were flying to La Loche from Buffalo Narrows. Shortly after takeoff the airplane met some heavy fog and crashed into the lake.

"I always thought gosh... I hope he has his legs and he'll come home, he'll come home. But we've got proof now,” Thompson’s widow Charlotte Heapy said.

This past march, crews recovered the airplane, piece by piece.

When the parts were brought up, a ring could be seen clinging to some of the wreckage, which was none other than Raymond Grans wedding band.

"I always hoped it would be found. I never expected it to be found.” Raymond Gran’s daughter Linda Rae Kapusta said.

Sadly, Kapusta's mother didn't live to see the recovery. She died unexpectedly, hours after the plane was found.

"They found the plane on July 30, in six seven o'clock in the evening they found the plane. And within a few hours after that on the Tuesday around three or four in the morning, she passed away,” Kapusta said.

The plane now sits behind the Aviation Museum in Saskatoon.

"We can't rebuild this airplane, but we're going to keep this airplane on display for some time. And we're going to build a replica of this airplane,” Museum President Dorrin Wallace said.

For the families, this closes a six decade mystery.

"All of this is so much more than we ever expected. We thought it was our family’s story,” Kapusta said.