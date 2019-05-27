City council is meeting on Monday night and councillors have a long list of proposals to consider, including restricting the use of plastic products, changes to school zone times and tweaks to a bus route.

Plastics debate

Councillor Bob Hawkins wants Regina to continue to investigate ways to be greener, by looking into restricting the use of single use plastic products.

If passed, city administration would bring a report to council by the end of the first quarter of 2020, outlining the impact of plastic bags, straws, take out containers and polystyrene drinking cups on Regina’s environment.

Depending on the outcome of this report, the City would also investigate what restrictions other jurisdictions have put on plastics, and what Regina residents would like to do to lower the City’s environmental impact.

Later playtime

School zones and playground zones went through changes last month, lowering the speed limit to 30 kilometres per hour from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., but now a new proposal is looking to change the time frame to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The proposal said some are concerned that the current time frame does not cover all school ground use, including sports associations, Scouts and Brownies, and children playing.

The Heritage Community is looking to make summer recreation programs more accessible to families, during the renovations of Maple Leaf Pool.

Changes to #15

The neighbourhood association is proposing changes to the #15 bus route, to give families in the Heritage area better access to Wascana Pool and other summer recreation programming.

The route will be adjusted to add stops along College Ave., closer to Wascana Pool.

Residents of the Heritage neighbourhood have free access to Wascana Pool in 2019, to align with the services and programs they would have been able to take part in at Maple Leaf Pool.

Cross-continental friendship

The City of Regina is looking to become better friends with a city in Japan.

The City is proposing to enter into a Friendship City Agreement with the city of Fujioka, Japan. Regina’s relationship with Fujioka began in 1991, with educational initiatives involving Regina’s school boards and the University of Regina. As a result, the mayors and administrative staff from the cities of Regina and Fujioka formed a relationship.

The proposal said the goal of a city friendship relationship is to open lines of communication and improve information sharing. The agreement is less formal than a Sister City or Twinning agreements, and do not come with any exchange of funding.

The council meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.