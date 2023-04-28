'Platform for that understanding': YWCA Regina stands by decision to host trans woman as keynote speaker

YWCA Regina is preparing to host its annual Women of Distinction Awards Gala on May 6. However, the organization has faced some backlash online following the announcement of their keynote speaker, a trans woman and LGBTQ2S+ advocate.

Melissa Coomber-Bendtsen, YWCA Regina’s CEO, spoke with CTV News Regina to explain why the organization chose Fae Johnstone as their keynote speaker and why they stand by their decision.

Coomber-Bendtsen said Johnstone is an incredible advocate for trans women in the community and is a board member of YWCA Canada.

“When we talk about our advocacy work and bringing equity to women, that includes trans women, and we have not done the work that we need to, to build a platform for that understanding,” she said.

Earlier in the week, YWCA Regina released a statement standing behind its decision, saying “Unfortunately, this is not uncommon for the trans community as they disproportionately face verbal and physical harassment.”

“YWCA Regina and Regina as a community need to have these discussions, we need to learn and we need to change,” the statement continued.

The CEO said the organization is taking an important stance in its decision, as they bring the voice of all women to the table.

“The women’s movement has often not centered the voices of marginalized women, and I think that has led to us not moving ahead in ways that we think we should be,” she said.

When asked what the YWCA has learned from this, including the backlash, Coomber-Bendtsen said it’s a different climate, and there need to be policies and procedures in place to create safer spaces for that.

“We have learned and felt the kind of transphobic hate and online attacks that unfortunately marginalized community and specifically trans women are facing, particularly in this climate, at this time,” she said.

“This is not the first time that we’ve had, for example, trans women be nominated or win Women of Distinction Awards, in the past,” she added.

According to the website, the event is now sold out. Coomber-Bendtse said the organization has received an incredible amount of support from its sponsors and community.

“[We’re] creating safety plans and ensuring that allies are there to help support and create a safe environment,” she said.

- With files from CTV News Regina’s Allison Bamford