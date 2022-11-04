Playground in Cathedral area removed to make way for new YWCA

Some Cathedral neighbourhood residents are surprised over the loss of a children’s playground which was removed this week to make way for construction of the new YWCA.

Lisa Taylor and her family often used the playground across the street from their home and they were sad to see it ripped out this week.

“The kids are pretty sad to see that space go and we don’t know what we are going to be left with. It’s a fairly large facility,” she said.

The play structure was on the site of the future YWCA in the Cathedral neighbourhood. Area residents say that the Y assured them that construction crews would fence off and work around the play area to minimize disruption. The park was to be redeveloped later.

Coun. Andrew Stevens called what has happened disappointing.

“I think it is certainly unfortunate. My understanding however is that the YW is still committed to ensuring that there is public community space and play space for children in the neighbourhood,” he said.

The YWCA said construction plans moved forward and the play structure had to go for safety reasons.

“Unfortunately, due to the need to expedite the construction process and rising costs of inflation, we were advised to start moving with the entire foundation as opposed to doing it as a phased process like we had originally hoped,” said Chelsey Lemke, director of development at the YWCA. “So the construction team has to remove it sooner than we had hoped for sure.”

The YWCA said it remains committed to developing a new public park on the site but what it will look like has yet to be determined. The neighbours said they support the mission of the YWCA but that all organizations must be held accountable for following through on their commitments.