Regina’s Logan Pletz won a gold medal in biathlon on Thursday at the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer.

Pletz finished with a time of 37:46.9 in the men’s 12.5 kilometre individual event, 11 seconds ahead of silver medalist Leo Grandbois for Quebec.

Alberta’s Haldan Borglam finished third, about two minutes behind Pletz.

Earlier in the week, Pletz finished fourth in the men’s 7.5 km sprint, sixth in the 10 km pursuit and fifth in the 3 X 7.5 km relay.

Team Saskatchewan also picked up silver and bronze medals in gymnastics to wrap up week one at the winter games.