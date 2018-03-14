

CTV Regina





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down with Regina Mayor Michael Fougere on Wednesday in his second visit to the Queen City in the past week.

Regina MP Ralph Goodale also joined the two. Together they discussed Saskatchewan’s growing economy.

Fougere stressed the importance of supporting the growth on a municipal and federal front.

“In Regina, the fastest growing population by immigration in the country and the second fastest growing just by population, so we acknowledged that and talked about the ways we can move forward by infrastructure investment. That was sort of the framework for the conversation,” he said.

Fougere said he will continue to urge the federal government to continue its support of the industries vital to Saskatchewan.