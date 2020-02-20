REGINA -- Prime Minister Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Freeland will join Canada’s premiers for a teleconference on Thursday evening to discuss ongoing protests and rail blockades.

“Premier Moe looks forward to joining Canada’s First Ministers to discuss the federal government’s plan and timelines to resolve this ongoing situation,” Moe’s office said in a news release.

The meeting follows a teleconference on Wednesday where Canada’s premiers discussed the issue.

Following this call, Moe’s office said he and the other premiers called on the Prime Minister to discuss the issues with the Council of the Federation on Thursday.